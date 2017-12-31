Revisiting 2017

2017 has been a year of ups and downs for Malawi. Here are some of the stories which made headlines.

Mutharika signs ATI Bill into law

President Peter Mutharika has signed into law the Access to Information (ATI) bill which is expected to empower Malawians to seek information from elected officials and public entities.

READ MORE: https://malawi24.com/2017/02/15/just-mutharika-signs-ati-bill-law/

BREAKING: Mutharika fires Chaponda

Malawi President Peter Mutharika has finally given to pressure and has fired Minister of Agriculture George Chaponda, Malawi24 can confirm

READ MORE: https://malawi24.com/2017/02/22/breaking-mutharika-fires-chaponda/

Do not be afraid of blood suckers, Mutharika tells Malawians

Malawi President, Peter Mutharika, has told Malawians living in areas affected by blood sucking rumours that they should not be afraid.

READ MORE: https://malawi24.com/2017/10/13/not-afraid-blood-suckers-mutharika-tells-malawians/

Fire guts Chaponda’s office

A fierce fire has gutted the offices of the Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation & Water Development, Dr. George Chaponda, and his Principal Secretary (PS), Erica Maganga, at Capital Hill Tuesday.

READ MORE: https://malawi24.com/2017/02/14/fire-guts-chapondas-office/

DPP Sued

Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Malawi have sued the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

READ MORE: https://malawi24.com/2017/09/21/dpp-sued/

DPP, PP considering alliance

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and People’s Party (PP) are discussing the possibility of forming an alliance to boost their chances of beating Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in the 2019 elections.

READ MORE: https://malawi24.com/2017/11/20/dpp-pp-considering-alliance/

It’s a 5 – 1: DPP beaten in by-elections

Unofficial results of October 17 by-elections show that the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has lost to main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

READ MORE: https://malawi24.com/2017/10/18/5-1-dpp-beaten-elections/

DPP plots to wreak havoc in Lower Shire

Malawi’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is planning to destroy mosques and churches in the Lower Shire.

READ MORE: https://malawi24.com/2017/10/02/dpp-plots-wreak-havoc-lower-shire/

Mulumbe testifies against Chaponda

Former chief executive officer of Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (Admarc) Foster Mulumbe on Tuesday testified against former Minister of Agriculture George Chaponda who is answering corruption related charges in connection to the maizegate scandal.

READ MORE: https://malawi24.com/2017/11/15/mulumbe-testifies-chaponda/

Electricity blackouts biting Malawi hard

Malawi’s power outages are really a thorn in the fresh.

READ MORE: https://malawi24.com/2017/09/04/electricity-blackouts-biting-malawi-hard/

50+1 bill to be tabled in parliament, extended to affect MPs, Councillors

As unrest over the much talked about 50+1 electoral bill, cabinet has made a key alteration to the initial proposition that it affects the presidency post alone.

READ MORE: https://malawi24.com/2017/12/11/501-bill-tabled-parliament-extended-affect-mps-councillors/

PAC warns govt on Electoral Reforms Bills

The Public Affairs Committee (PAC) has said it will take action if government plays tactics to delay the Electoral Reforms Bills during the current parliamentary sitting.

READ MORE: https://malawi24.com/2017/12/13/pac-warns-govt-on-electoral-reforms-bills/

Nomads triumphant entry into Blantyre

…parade with TNM Super League trophy…

It was the moment, surely, when those last few holdouts who had refused to see it as anything other than a dream finally allowed themselves to believe.

READ MORE: https://malawi24.com/2017/12/25/nomads-triumphant-entry-into-blantyre/

Malawi Army recruits killed in accident

Sixteen newly trained Malawi Defence Force ( MDF) soldiers have died in a road accident in Mzimba.

READ MORE: https://malawi24.com/2017/11/02/16-malawi-army-recruits-killed-accident/

Kabwila, MCP fight again

Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has rubbished claims by Salima northwest lawmaker Jessie Kabwila that she has been reinstated as spokesperson for the party.

READ MORE: https://malawi24.com/2017/12/30/kabwila-mcp-fight/

Breaking: Obama fired from Home Affairs Ministry

President Peter Mutharika has moved versatile Grace Obama Chiumia from the Home Affairs Ministry, Malawi24 has learnt.

READ MORE: https://malawi24.com/2017/10/24/breaking-obama-fired-home-affairs-ministry/

Govt. paid K150,000 to opposition MPs to reject reforms bill – MCP lawmaker

The DPP led government is reported to have bribed lawmakers in the national assembly to reject the electoral reforms bills that were tabled in the last sitting of Parliament.

READ MORE: https://malawi24.com/2017/12/18/govt-paid-k150000-opposition-mps-reject-reforms-bill-mcp-lawmaker/

BREAKING : Kaliati fired from Ministerial post

President Peter Mutharika has fired Patricia Kaliati as Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development, Malawi24 has learnt.

READ MORE: https://malawi24.com/2017/04/06/breaking-kaliati-fired-ministerial-post/

Breaking: Luanar students demonstrating over blackouts

Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar) from Bunda campus are demonstrating over rampant blackouts.

READ MORE: https://malawi24.com/2017/12/07/breakingbunda-students-demonstrating-over-blackouts/

Wa Jeffrey kicking DPP out of government

A Political scientist in the country has described public utterances by the Democratic Progressive Party(DPP) Secretary General Grezeda wa Jeffrey as words that are affecting the reputation of the party.

READ MORE: https://malawi24.com/2017/09/24/wa-jeffrey-kicking-dpp-government/

Thousands welcome Bullets

The 2017 Carlsberg Cup champions arrived safely in Blantyre on Sunday, just a day after beating their bitter rivals Be Forward Wanderers to lift the trophy for the third time.

READ MORE: https://malawi24.com/2017/09/11/thousands-welcome-bullets/

Read these and more other stories on www.Malawi24.com