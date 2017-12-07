Breaking: Luanar students demonstrating over blackouts

Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar) from Bunda campus are demonstrating over rampant blackouts.

Malawi24 caught up with one student at the college who has confirmed that the demos are in progress.

He revealed to Malawi24 that students at the college wanted to give a petition to Escom but school management blocked them.

“Students wanted to petition Escom over blackouts but school said no and that made students to begin singing within the campus.

“Some of the learners now have blocked the road and police are trying to ease the situation using teargas,” he told Malawi24.

According to the source, the college has only had electricity for a few hours in the past 72 hours.

Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor of the college has appealed for calm saying he will address the students.