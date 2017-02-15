Mutharika signs ATI Bill into law

President Peter Mutharika has signed into law the Access to Information (ATI) bill which is expected to empower Malawians to seek information from elected officials and public entities.

According to reports reaching Malawi24, the bill which was passed in December has been assented into law by Mutharika.

This will come as a relief to many stakeholders including the media who have fought for over 12 years to have the ATI law.

When the bill was passed by Parliament last year, stakeholders said it will trigger citizens’ participation in promoting accountability in the management of public resources.

“With this legislation in place, Malawians will now be able to demand any type of information thereby exercising rights which they could not enjoy in the absence of the enabling law,” Media Institute of Malawi said following the passing of the bill last year.