Govt. paid K150,000 to opposition MPs to reject reforms bill – MCP lawmaker

The DPP led government is reported to have bribed lawmakers in the national assembly to reject the electoral reforms bills that were tabled in the last sitting of Parliament.
According to an opposition lawmaker, government paid each legislator K150, 000 to reject the electoral reforms bills that stir controversial in the country.
Posting on his social media platform, Lilongwe City South East Constituency Member of Parliament (MP) Ulemu Msungama disclosed that for every “NO” to the bills government had to pay the lawmakers.
“After pocketing, K150, 000 for every No, they rushed back to parliament for Ant Corruption dinner,” wrote Msungama.
Malawi government has been faulted for frustrating the electoral reforms bills by delaying tabling and rejecting the bills.
Meanwhile the religious body, Public Affairs Committee (PAC) has disclosed that is to re-mobilize people to go to the streets to show anger on government dilly-dallying to the bills.
We need the correct figure these mps were bought for plis
opposition ikakana ma bill a boma,simulemba kanthu..quiet normal…boma kukana bill ya opposition,alandira dora..kkkkkk…even ma by elections aja,ikadapambana boma, tikadamva zoti kwaberedwa chisankho..koma poti idawina mcp..ziiiii..quiet normal….be fair pliz..ifenso tidzatopa nanu tidzakuthyolani.makosi
kambani ina,iyi mwamwa nayo madzi a matope…
Mmmm shame!
Corruption ayimbidwe mlandu
zosatheka zimenezo mukamalemba khani zanuzo muzifufuza mokwana
With this tendency we can’t root out corruption let’s promote corruption by listing advantages of corruption.let’s make corruption legal
150 or 1.5 mita coz ngati mukuti 150 nde ndi bodza zedi munamalo
This is a true a true story
Mbuzi za walongozi label them 2019 don’t give them ur vote
Zodziwikiratu!
kome news source iyinso nde ndi mbola bwanji? next time atleast aff another zera at the end. sorry to say this but you hav written nonsence article here.
Mmmmm k150,000 thousand
Inu munatani kupereka?Demetiiiiii!
Palibe zanzeru apa
to my takfir brethen we have waited too long,its tyme 4 jihad nw.
to my takfir brethen we have waited too long,its tyme 4 jihad nw.
Why leave them? You may night fight a dead lion.
They don’t deserve to be there. Born and die for greedy. How can people sell their own country instead dying for their country. That money is already finished leaving uncertainty future for the country
Yaaaa zoona Daniel nkhani iyi inavuta pamenepa poti naye mp ndi councillor yamukhudza pomwe aliyense amati ndi pa uprezidenti wokha basi .Apa aphungu otsutsa olonso eni a MCP sanailandire mokondwa ndipo kukanidwa kwa bill imeneyi ndi kovomerezeka chifukwatu apa zinavuta zinthu. Ngakhalenso a PAC sikuti zinawakomera izi si zomwe amaganiza choncho kungoziyang’ana basi
bad
what else will u hear from these pathetic Malawi opposition rather that crying like babies.can’t they see what south African opposition parties are doing? they don’t waste time crying buy they make sure south African resources are used in a good way by checking in every development that the government is doing .our opposition is dormant all they do is crying on useless things inorder to hold Malawian attention no no no that’s not what we do its better to have a law that will allow the court to arrest a sitting president to be arrested the time he misuse state resources but u wait for him to loose or retire that is nosense mukufuna muziba ndalama posunga malamulo okutetezani olo mlakwe 50+1 is nothing .
Zakuvutani a chakwera,musatsokoneze ma mp aona kuti mwa inu mulibe mphatso ya utsogoleri.akuthawani.
poverty at its best. k150 000?
Kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk paumbuli panu nfiti za MCP! Shupit!
MP amene angagudwe ndi MK150, 000 ndiye uti nanu?????
Kkkkkkkk nzeru nkupangwa it depends on how u use ur brain nchimodzimodzi anthu awiri kukhala ndi munda aliyense 1hector aliyenseso nkupatsidwa ndala ya matumba awiri a fertilizer nde wina nkungogula matumba awiri a fertilizer okulitsa yekha pamene winayo kugula okulitsa ndi obeleketsa nthawi yokolora uja anagula okulitsa yekha uja nkuyamba kunazimizira mzake kuti wamukawa chimanga pomwe anaiwala kuti pamafunikanso fertilizer obeleketsa Kkkkk ndangodutsa
Smh
No comment!
Ndiyee Vuto Nchani? Ask what lawyers do
Anachita bwino
Malawi 24 nanu musatichititse manyazi,basi mungotenga anthu a JC tianthu tamiseche kukhala atolankhani anu?? Be serious.
Bambo Chakwela zomwe mumafuna zakanika,mwabetsa ndalama zanu ku PAC bola mukanagula malo.MCP sizaununkhaso u presdent.
MP wa opposition angagulidwe ndi MK150,000 yokha? Malawi 24 mwayamba kusuta chamba kumeneko eti??? Muli ndi umboni???
Mr. Msungama :tatiuzani kuti nanga inuyo a Congress, munawapatsa zingati Apac?
May be ! ? I doubt it!
K150 000 really?
The the whole opposition is useless, why should we vote for them if the whole MP can bé bought with a mere K150,000?
Very bad mp this mp is a Malawians or hero
Politics is a mixture of goat and human brain…
Azichangamuka chakwera
The good that men do lives after them.
Mobodza eni eni awa.ntopola uwu
Hahahahahaha, then they are cheaper than bonya!!!
Ndiyekut siaopposition amenewo kkkk nanga analandira bwanji ngat aliotsutsa enieni?
Malawian journalists full of savages, mbuli, umphawi wakusandusani zitsiru, zidude…. balance issues, mungotola anthu oti alibe ma ethicts mkumalemba zopusazi..
Every mp gets not less than k60, 000 per day and can they go for k150, 000 kkkkkk..
Komabe ngati ziri choncho Dpp ndi madolo, mmalo mogula zitsiru za atolankhani oti axilemba zokomera iwo umo anachitira akongeresi iwo anagula aphungu kuti akhomere msomali mu bokosi la maloto achakwera odzalamula malawi kkkkk..
Mcp made amistake in picking chakwera, iye uja adzangotchuka ulele,,, ndale zimafuna mashasha, a experience… DPP yaonetsa kuti iri ndi anthu a experience….
Dpp+ UDF + PP mmmmm, idont think mcp. Can withstand this.
It means the whole Eastern region which provides not less than 1million votes will not be splited into three and instead chongi ndi DPP basi, munthu wakumakanjira akavotere mcp,, kkk ufiti kapena kutulo??? ,,
Musovenge, 16months will be full of suprises just wait and see.. leave politicts to politicians.
.
Chakwela sangazawine.ndale zake za pa fb
IFE CHAKWERAYO TIZAMUVOTERA KOWOPSA!!CHIMODZIMODZI MUNTHU WA KU NTCHISI SANGAVOTELE DPP..
NANUNSO A MTESHA NDI DPP YANUYO.KODI AMALUME ANU NDI A CHAIRMAN??DZINA LIMENELINSO LA FAKE
Kukomera kwake voti yako ndiimodxi ngati yanga iwe povotera chakwera in peter zaphana sikuti yako idzawerengedwa ka 1000
Kkkkk
5 ku 1 adamuvotera pa fb?
Koma nkhondo ilipo, ine ndilipano kumva ndikuwonera nkhondo ya pa FB.
Panyapako Ku Easten Region Anthu Anasintha Sikutinso Angadzavotere Dpp Ai Lija Linal Kale Anthu Anazindikila Dpp Ndi Chipan Chakuba Chakupha Kotero Musamazinyenge Ndi Chala Mudzalira Imagn Ku Ndilande Kuwina Mcp Hahahahaha
Dedzanso dpp inawina mukuti chani inu apa
K150,000 mp kkkkkkkkkk ndiye ineso ndiwagulila nanga ineyo ndi ndalama yomugulila mp mmmmmm apa ndiye zaonjezatu olo kuti ndidyeretu ndiye k150
Cheap mps ka 150 basi?
Bansalia sconee…….that’s scientific name. Kkkkkkkk
Tell us there names
All politicians are hypocrites,,the parliamentarians have put their welfare first than the electorate..dont worry,2019 is jus around corner,they will reap wat they are sowing ryt now,HYPOCRITES,,
MCP used PAC while DPP used MPs on the same 50+1 votes
and who won? dpp. its about brains. Lapken they also used Brian Banda and George Kasakula on the same while dpp acted losers while they kept all the four aces. they knew it mattered in parliament not on radio.
MCP inayesetsa Koma yaluzanso……nyimbo ya 2019 kkkkkk
Mwangosowa zokamba khani zakuthelani simunati mulilaso sikale 2019 inu aMCP nyimboyanu ndiyoti atibela thawizonse timakudziwani
Iwe 2019 adzavote ndi a MALAWI osati ma MP anu ogulidwa ngati tomatowo!!mwaiwala kale 5-1 akulizani nayo a malawi mukuwathimitsira magetsi ndi kuwabera chimangawa??
Mudikire ma finals ku sanje ndi ku ndilande anavotera ubwino wa munthu osati chipani,dikira genera l Election
that’s what we call politics… (ndale)!!!!………its not some thing to play with,,, it is full of tricks
Stupid Opposition Mps More Especially PP & UDF Mps For Voting Against Reforms Bill…These Are Rotten Lawmakers Who Deserves A Trigger For Paying The Bride Price At Length..Frankly Speaking,,The Reforms Bill Were Meant For The Benefit Of Local Citizens Out-there Not Individual Person,,,This Country Will Never Develop Come Mvula Or Dzuwa..We Are Still Far Away From The Fast Envolving Standards Of Decency…
Wazungulira mutu iwe,mulira simunati
Am Voicing Out My Views As A Local Citizen So If U Have Lost Your Temper Thats Your Million Dollar Problem
Nkhuku Yaikazi, i wish to say your stupid, more over your a fool, how can you champion economic catastrophy to your national by this bill
Kikikikiki Komatu Alex Grammar Yanuyii,,,eish Mukangodya Fees Basii,,sitingalimbane Nanu
Kkkkkkkk ungalimbane naye ngati wamvapo kanthuu kakakakakakakka or ine npang’ono pomwe mwina nchidzukulu cha a Dausi
Zimenezi ndimachita kuziwilatu kuti zichitika not boma palokha zikanatheka mmm
Or tankhala ine dollar xindingaikane, ndikane dollar ngati ndine chitsiru,
What the cheapest politicians we have in our country? Selling themselves and their families and country at such cheapest price? Mmm M24 fufuzani kawiri kuti munve bwinobwino mtenge weniweni womwe anagulilidwa makosanawo not 150.000 may be it was 15.000.000 million each.? Fufuzani bwino tiziwe
Lets not blame dpp here.the pple whose mp’s voted NO to the bills are the idiots.. Nonse omwe ma mp anu anakana ma bill inu mukuwafuna ndinu dzisilu..uchisilu wanu oli motere…INSTEAD OF U TELLING UR MP HOW U WANTED HIM TO VOTE…INU MUNALI BUSY KUTOKOTA PA FB…PANO MP WANU WAPANGA ZOMWE INU SIMUMAFUNA,UR STILL MAKING UR CASE PA FB INSTEAD OF KUPITA KWA MP WANU…uchisilu opose apa?nonse omwe mukudandaula apa ndinu onanala.kodi btwn u and the mp,who is the BOSS?Kodi ma mp anuwo mumawaopa chani?
mvula ikagwa kuchuluka zoliralira
Malawi 24 learn to be original when reporting issues..this is not real….waitng 2019 with keen interest.
Ulira sunati,inunso a mcp ndiye kuti munagula a mec mma by election,zikavuta timavomeleza bac paja a mcp ndimkhalidwe wanu olira
Mmmmm so sadness
wolandira komanso wopereka ndalama zitsiru onse pamodzi.
That opposition member of parliament is stupid, that is why I say stupid has no cure, he’s disclosed this because he wasn’t involved in the syndicate business, bullsh*t
Yes that’s scumbag
Malawian parliamentarians
with their pathetic mentality choose themselves over the plight of the citizens.
Ku Malawi kuli zipani zopotsa 50. and aeni azipanizo ena ndi ma mp…nde mumati angavomere zopusanzo pimwr akuziwa kuti the bill will affect their parties? For your own info,sionse ali muchipani amagwirizana ndi mfundo za master wawo. Zinazo amangoti yes bwana for them to find something to put bread on their table. Nchifukwa ku misonkhano ya jb kumadzaza,kwa chakweta kumadzaza,kwa Peter kumadzadzanso with same people,but when it comes for the vote,ndipamene zimaziwika kut kwinako amangofuna kudya nawo
the amount of money eish i wonder Mai Malawi wukupita kuti?
Awa nde maboza awa. How can the whole party buy someone at mk150,000? The point is: dpp used the same law to intimidate mps for instance including mps and ward councillors in 50+1% and recall provision (section 64).. Mps were intimidated by these two not zanuzo apa. But to me 50+1% should include all elected positions including mps, councillors and speaker of parliament. In addition mps should serving not more than two terms to pave way for new blood. Age limit to a elected positions atleast not more than 60
awa ndiwo ma bodza where in the world do such laws. apply to Mp and councillors that’s foolishness of Dpp led government iya sir osanama apa
#Dan it’s true wanenazo but this guy (Joseph) is stupid cox each and every country got it’s constitution when you want to contradict please think
Joseph has nothing ti share if understand i said ” to me” …and this is malawi not any other country u can think…nde anthu ngati joseph ndi omwe akuchitisa kuti tisapite mtsogolo
joseph there you hav it bro malawi is not only you. we differ in opinion and laws after all 50+1 is very associatrd wth poor contries like liberia and its also takinf them no where. think of US and UK do they use the same 50+1 “very good” electoral system?
50+1 can not make one a good leader…i think first of bingu, he won with 37.4% in 2004 but if bingu is being remembered today its coz how he ran govt from 2004 to 2009. Look after landslide victory, did he maintain his leadership style? He won by 60 +%
If the allegation is true, though it sounds to be fake and unfounded, it means all of our members of parliaments are rotten. And what was the benefit of the members of Parliament from the Government side? I know the Honourable members can’t sell their dignity with MK150,000.00
Just imagine
Kkk sconelise.sconer sconelion.kkk adalodza Malawi
Kkkk sconing