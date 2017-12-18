Recent News
TNM 4G Lite Flash
You are at: » » Govt. paid K150,000 to opposition MPs to reject reforms bill – MCP lawmaker
Malawi Parliament

Govt. paid K150,000 to opposition MPs to reject reforms bill – MCP lawmaker

95
By on Politics

The DPP led government is reported to have bribed lawmakers in the national assembly to reject the electoral reforms bills that were tabled in the last sitting of Parliament.

According to an opposition lawmaker, government paid each legislator K150, 000 to reject the electoral reforms bills that stir controversial in the country.

Msungama: For every “NO” to the bills govt had to pay the MPs.

Posting on his social media platform, Lilongwe City South East Constituency Member of Parliament (MP) Ulemu Msungama disclosed that for every “NO” to the bills government had to pay the lawmakers.

“After pocketing, K150, 000 for every No, they rushed back to parliament for Ant Corruption dinner,” wrote Msungama.

Malawi government has been faulted for frustrating the electoral reforms bills by delaying tabling and rejecting the bills.

Meanwhile the religious body, Public Affairs Committee (PAC) has disclosed that is to re-mobilize people to go to the streets to show anger on government dilly-dallying to the bills.

Share.

Related Posts

95 Comments

  2. Chris Mainje on

    opposition ikakana ma bill a boma,simulemba kanthu..quiet normal…boma kukana bill ya opposition,alandira dora..kkkkkk…even ma by elections aja,ikadapambana boma, tikadamva zoti kwaberedwa chisankho..koma poti idawina mcp..ziiiii..quiet normal….be fair pliz..ifenso tidzatopa nanu tidzakuthyolani.makosi

    Reply
  7. Rowland Lozi on

    With this tendency we can’t root out corruption let’s promote corruption by listing advantages of corruption.let’s make corruption legal

    Reply
  18. Gerald mapanga phiri on

    They don’t deserve to be there. Born and die for greedy. How can people sell their own country instead dying for their country. That money is already finished leaving uncertainty future for the country

    Reply
  19. Trevor Mkusa on

    Yaaaa zoona Daniel nkhani iyi inavuta pamenepa poti naye mp ndi councillor yamukhudza pomwe aliyense amati ndi pa uprezidenti wokha basi .Apa aphungu otsutsa olonso eni a MCP sanailandire mokondwa ndipo kukanidwa kwa bill imeneyi ndi kovomerezeka chifukwatu apa zinavuta zinthu. Ngakhalenso a PAC sikuti zinawakomera izi si zomwe amaganiza choncho kungoziyang’ana basi

    Reply
  21. Rabson Gondwe on

    what else will u hear from these pathetic Malawi opposition rather that crying like babies.can’t they see what south African opposition parties are doing? they don’t waste time crying buy they make sure south African resources are used in a good way by checking in every development that the government is doing .our opposition is dormant all they do is crying on useless things inorder to hold Malawian attention no no no that’s not what we do its better to have a law that will allow the court to arrest a sitting president to be arrested the time he misuse state resources but u wait for him to loose or retire that is nosense mukufuna muziba ndalama posunga malamulo okutetezani olo mlakwe 50+1 is nothing .

    Reply
  26. Madalitso Mbewe on

    Kkkkkkkk nzeru nkupangwa it depends on how u use ur brain nchimodzimodzi anthu awiri kukhala ndi munda aliyense 1hector aliyenseso nkupatsidwa ndala ya matumba awiri a fertilizer nde wina nkungogula matumba awiri a fertilizer okulitsa yekha pamene winayo kugula okulitsa ndi obeleketsa nthawi yokolora uja anagula okulitsa yekha uja nkuyamba kunazimizira mzake kuti wamukawa chimanga pomwe anaiwala kuti pamafunikanso fertilizer obeleketsa Kkkkk ndangodutsa

    Reply
  45. Mtesha Manyamula Mtesha on

    Malawian journalists full of savages, mbuli, umphawi wakusandusani zitsiru, zidude…. balance issues, mungotola anthu oti alibe ma ethicts mkumalemba zopusazi..

    Every mp gets not less than k60, 000 per day and can they go for k150, 000 kkkkkk..
    Komabe ngati ziri choncho Dpp ndi madolo, mmalo mogula zitsiru za atolankhani oti axilemba zokomera iwo umo anachitira akongeresi iwo anagula aphungu kuti akhomere msomali mu bokosi la maloto achakwera odzalamula malawi kkkkk..
    Mcp made amistake in picking chakwera, iye uja adzangotchuka ulele,,, ndale zimafuna mashasha, a experience… DPP yaonetsa kuti iri ndi anthu a experience….

    Dpp+ UDF + PP mmmmm, idont think mcp. Can withstand this.

    It means the whole Eastern region which provides not less than 1million votes will not be splited into three and instead chongi ndi DPP basi, munthu wakumakanjira akavotere mcp,, kkk ufiti kapena kutulo??? ,,

    Musovenge, 16months will be full of suprises just wait and see.. leave politicts to politicians.
    .

    Reply
  50. Yamba Ligomeka on

    All politicians are hypocrites,,the parliamentarians have put their welfare first than the electorate..dont worry,2019 is jus around corner,they will reap wat they are sowing ryt now,HYPOCRITES,,

    Reply
  54. Nkhuku Yaikazi on

    Stupid Opposition Mps More Especially PP & UDF Mps For Voting Against Reforms Bill…These Are Rotten Lawmakers Who Deserves A Trigger For Paying The Bride Price At Length..Frankly Speaking,,The Reforms Bill Were Meant For The Benefit Of Local Citizens Out-there Not Individual Person,,,This Country Will Never Develop Come Mvula Or Dzuwa..We Are Still Far Away From The Fast Envolving Standards Of Decency…

    Reply
  57. Promise Salima on

    What the cheapest politicians we have in our country? Selling themselves and their families and country at such cheapest price? Mmm M24 fufuzani kawiri kuti munve bwinobwino mtenge weniweni womwe anagulilidwa makosanawo not 150.000 may be it was 15.000.000 million each.? Fufuzani bwino tiziwe

    Reply
  58. Matt Maverick Chelsea Phirih on

    Lets not blame dpp here.the pple whose mp’s voted NO to the bills are the idiots.. Nonse omwe ma mp anu anakana ma bill inu mukuwafuna ndinu dzisilu..uchisilu wanu oli motere…INSTEAD OF U TELLING UR MP HOW U WANTED HIM TO VOTE…INU MUNALI BUSY KUTOKOTA PA FB…PANO MP WANU WAPANGA ZOMWE INU SIMUMAFUNA,UR STILL MAKING UR CASE PA FB INSTEAD OF KUPITA KWA MP WANU…uchisilu opose apa?nonse omwe mukudandaula apa ndinu onanala.kodi btwn u and the mp,who is the BOSS?Kodi ma mp anuwo mumawaopa chani?

    Reply
  64. Alex Malunga on

    That opposition member of parliament is stupid, that is why I say stupid has no cure, he’s disclosed this because he wasn’t involved in the syndicate business, bullsh*t

    Reply
  66. Ujeni Uyu Laughvirus on

    Ku Malawi kuli zipani zopotsa 50. and aeni azipanizo ena ndi ma mp…nde mumati angavomere zopusanzo pimwr akuziwa kuti the bill will affect their parties? For your own info,sionse ali muchipani amagwirizana ndi mfundo za master wawo. Zinazo amangoti yes bwana for them to find something to put bread on their table. Nchifukwa ku misonkhano ya jb kumadzaza,kwa chakweta kumadzaza,kwa Peter kumadzadzanso with same people,but when it comes for the vote,ndipamene zimaziwika kut kwinako amangofuna kudya nawo

    Reply
  68. Daniel Jimu Kaombe on

    Awa nde maboza awa. How can the whole party buy someone at mk150,000? The point is: dpp used the same law to intimidate mps for instance including mps and ward councillors in 50+1% and recall provision (section 64).. Mps were intimidated by these two not zanuzo apa. But to me 50+1% should include all elected positions including mps, councillors and speaker of parliament. In addition mps should serving not more than two terms to pave way for new blood. Age limit to a elected positions atleast not more than 60

    Reply
    • Joseph Imedi on

      awa ndiwo ma bodza where in the world do such laws. apply to Mp and councillors that’s foolishness of Dpp led government iya sir osanama apa

      Reply
    • Daniel Jimu Kaombe on

      Joseph has nothing ti share if understand i said ” to me” …and this is malawi not any other country u can think…nde anthu ngati joseph ndi omwe akuchitisa kuti tisapite mtsogolo

      Reply
    • Mcdonald Kunjirima on

      joseph there you hav it bro malawi is not only you. we differ in opinion and laws after all 50+1 is very associatrd wth poor contries like liberia and its also takinf them no where. think of US and UK do they use the same 50+1 “very good” electoral system?

      Reply
    • Daniel Jimu Kaombe on

      50+1 can not make one a good leader…i think first of bingu, he won with 37.4% in 2004 but if bingu is being remembered today its coz how he ran govt from 2004 to 2009. Look after landslide victory, did he maintain his leadership style? He won by 60 +%

      Reply
  69. Andrew Kowedza on

    If the allegation is true, though it sounds to be fake and unfounded, it means all of our members of parliaments are rotten. And what was the benefit of the members of Parliament from the Government side? I know the Honourable members can’t sell their dignity with MK150,000.00

    Reply

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: