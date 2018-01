WhatsApp has crashed reportedly having been overwhelmed by 2018 New Year’s best wishes messages.

With the outage, the hashtag #whatsappdown is now trending on Twitter.

WhatApp users in the Malawi took to social media to report about the outage.

The app was restored as of press time.

WhatsApp, which has over a billion users world over, is also set to stop working for good on some phones, the company warned.