Fire guts Chaponda’s office

A fierce fire has gutted the office of Minister of Agriculture and Water Development George Chaponda at Capital Hill.

As we published the story firefighters were working to put out the fire.

According to reports, firefighters arrived late at the scene of the fire as the first fire vehicle that was sent to fight the fire got stuck following the heavy rains that fell in the area.

Another vehicle was sent and it arrived safely at the scene.

It is still not known as to what caused the fire but some onlookers claimed that it was due to electrical fault while others said the fire started after lightning struck the offices.

The incident comes as various stakeholders are pressuring President Peter Mutharika to fire Chaponda following reports that his conduct in the maizegate scandal was suspicious.

We will continue to provide more details on this developing story.