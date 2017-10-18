It’s a 5 – 1: DPP beaten in by-elections

Unofficial results of October 17 by-elections show that the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has lost to main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

According to unofficial results in all three constituencies where the by-elections took place namely Lilongwe Msozi North, Lilongwe South East and Nsanje Lalanje, Malawi main opposition MCP candidates have won.

After counting was concluded in Lilongwe City South East Constituency, MCP’s Ulemu Msungama emerged winner with 6,722 votes while DPP’s Reuben Ngwenya managed 3,597 votes.

Independent Candidates Christopher Joseph Manja and Ellen Shabani got 891 votes and 311 votes respectively.

In Lilongwe Msozi North constituency, MCP’s Sosten Gwengwe has been unofficially declared winner with 10,015 votes while his main challenger Bruno Daga of DPP scooped 2,559.

The opposition MCP has also beaten the DPP in Nsanje Lalanje.

MCP candidate Lawrence Sitolo is expected to be declared new Member of Parliament for the constituency after unofficial results showed he has won 8,775 votes beating DPP candidate Gladys Ganda who managed 5,453.

In wards, unofficial results are showing that DPP has claimed one ward namely Mayani in Dedza while main opposition MCP has claimed two wards namely Mtsiriza and Ndirande wards.

Official results will be announced by Malawi Electoral Commission in Blantyre this afternoon.