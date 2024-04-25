The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has downplayed possibilities of voter apathy in the 2025 general elections.

The country has witnessed high voter apathy rate in the recently held by-elections and some stakeholders believe this would set a precedent for the 2025 polls.

The Commission’s Chief Elections Officer, Andrew Mpesi told Malawi24 in Balaka during an interview on the sidelines of a stakeholders engagement meeting with the multi-party Liason Committee and other stakeholders involved in the management of elections.

He said: The commission expects high turn out of the electorate in the 2025 general elections and the trend shown in the recently held by-elections is not a reflection of how the September 16, 2025 will be like,” said Mpesi.

Mpesi emphasized on the need for different stakeholders in the elections system to have a clear understanding of the new electoral laws governing the 2025 polls.

“It is important that different stakeholders should have a deep understanding on the revised electoral laws.This will help us to have free, fair and credible elections,” he said.

According to the new electoral law, the winner of a presidential election will be determined using a 50%+1 electoral system.

He also informed the participants of the changes in voting time. Polling centres will open at exactly 6 o’clock in the morning on 16 September 2025 and voting will close at 4 o’clock in the evening.

In his remarks, Balaka District Commissioner, Tamanya Harawa has since urged the participants to trickle down the message to their followers.

Meanwhile, Chairperson of the Chief’s Council in Balaka, Inkosi Senior Chief Chamthunya has pledged to work hand in hand with his subordinates in disseminating the new electoral laws to the electorates.

He has however accused some parliamentarians for abandoning their current designated constituencies.

“Since the demarcation of the new constituencies, some Members of Parliament have abandoned their current constituencies and are now focusing on developing newly established constituencies where they intend to contest for the position in the 2025 general elections,” said Chamthunya.

The meeting has been attended by among others, representatives of MCP, DPP, UDF,PP and other political parties. Faith leaders are also in attendance.