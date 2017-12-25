Nomads triumphant entry into Blantyre

…parade with TNM Super League trophy…

It was the moment, surely, when those last few holdouts who had refused to see it as anything other than a dream finally allowed themselves to believe.

Through a sea of blue, orange and white on either side, the bus carrying Be Forward Wanderer’s triumphant TNM Super League champions slowly snaked its way through the streets of Blantyre from Lilongwe, Dedza, Ntcheu and Balaka.

Glorious early morning sunshine shone down on the bus as it set off from Civo Stadium carrying players, with the technical panel leading the way.

The Nomads won their first Super League title in 11 years after beating Masters Security a fortnight ago and were officially crowned champions on Sunday at Civo Stadium during a 1-all draw against Red Lions.

The Lali Lubani boys arrived in Blantyre at around 18:00hrs before proceeding to their club house where supporters were waiting for them.

Apart from winning the championship, the Nomads set a new record of winning the title with 68 points, beating Nyasa Big Bullets’ 2015 record of grabbing the title with 66 points.

Wanderers will now turn their focus on the CAF Champions League assignment against AS Vita of the Democratic Republic of Congo in the preliminary round of Africa’ biggest competition next year in February.