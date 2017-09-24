Wa Jeffrey kicking DPP out of government

A Political scientist in the country has described public utterances by the Democratic Progressive Party(DPP) Secretary General Grezeda wa Jeffrey as words that are affecting the reputation of the party.

Recently, Jeffrey attacked a Malawi Congress Party(MCP) candidate by calling him a rapist.

Jeffrey told people of Area 23 in Lilongwe not to vote for Ulemu Msungama as he is unmarried and he once raped his cousin hence not fit to represent people in the area.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24, one of the political scientists in the country Wonderful Mkhutche said the remarks by the DPP SG were not right.

”It is not right. Her words are affecting the reputation of the party in some way. She may be trying to be taking a tough stance, acting like a gatekeeper.

“ But there are other ways she can defend the party from its critics than what she is currently doing. People like her are keeping reason and objectivity away from our politics,” said Mkhutche.

He added that the ruling party’s Secretary General has of late been putting the party in controversies and she has attracted unnecessary attention which is affecting the reputation of the party.

He further said that Malawi is a democracy and there is no need for political bullying.

“DPP is a party in power, and often the lure to feel at the top of everyone and everything is attractive. But there is more to Malawi than her being the Secretary General or DPP being the ruling party,” he said.