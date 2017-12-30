Kabwila, MCP fight again

Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has rubbished claims by Salima northwest lawmaker Jessie Kabwila that she has been reinstated as spokesperson for the party.

This follows sentiments by Kabwila that the party has reversed the decision to have her fired as spokesperson for MCP.

Speaking during a presser in Lilongwe on Friday Kabwila told members of the press that she now holds the office of MCP’s mouthpiece.

Through the press briefing, Kabwila gave MCP’s stand on governance in the country citing socioeconomic challenges in the year 2017.

“I think it’s not feasible that every time I want to speak I should have the whole executive, I think what is important is that, I run it by the structures and I said that I have consulted,” said Kabwila.

But MCP’s second deputy secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka has rubbished the claims saying Kabwila is still fired as spokesperson for the party.

“Honourable Jessie Kabwila was fired by National Executive Committee (NEC) and the executive has not met to rescind the decision, so whatever she did was in her personal capacity,” said Mkaka.

Kabwila was fired after she was noted to have been opposing the leadership of Lazarus Chakwera who is the party’s president.