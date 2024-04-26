Former Chairperson of the Malawi Electoral Commission will be contesting for a Member of Parliament seat on a DPP ticket in the 2025 election, Malawi24 has established.

Sources that we have talked to have revealed that Ansah, accused of rigging the 2019 election for DPP to win, has started a campaign in a constituency in Ntcheu district where she comes from.

According to the sources, Ansah has already started campaigning and she looks poised to win the primary elections of the party.

“She is campaigning, although not on a larger scale, but she will win the primaries. There are people on the ground who are doing most of the work,” said the source.

Malawi24 has established that DPP party members in the district have already started wearing party regalia emblazoned with the name of the former Chair who served as an Attorney General before.

There are also videos circulating showing some young people campaigning for Ansah at a DPP rally.

Ansah, who became a target of demonstrations after the 2019 polls that were nullified, has always maintained that she did not rig the polls for DPP.

After she left the position of MEC Chair, Ansah left the country and went to the UK. However, reports say she is fully back in the country canvassing for votes that will enable her secure the Parliamentary seat.