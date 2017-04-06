BREAKING : Kaliati fired from Ministerial post

President Peter Mutharika has fired Patricia Kaliati as Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development, Malawi24 has learnt.



Mutharika has since replaced Kaliati with Cecilia Chazama.

Chazama is deputy Secretary in the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).



Recently Mutharika fired George Chaponda as Agriculture minister after his suspicious involvement in the purchase of maize from Zambia.

Mutharika appointed Aggrey Masi as Deputy minister of Agriculture afterwards.

Over the years, Mutharika has made notable changes to his cabinet which include pressing Henry Mussa as Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development as well as firing Dr Allan Chiyembekeza as Agriculture Minister.

Kaliati has mostly held the Information and Civic Education Ministry and has been one of the vocal leaders that have backed Mutharika in the face of his critics.