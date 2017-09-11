Thousands welcome Bullets

The 2017 Carlsberg Cup champions arrived safely in Blantyre on Sunday, just a day after beating their bitter rivals Be Forward Wanderers to lift the trophy for the third time.

Nyasa Big Bullets had to come from behind to beat Wanderers 5-3 on penalties as the regulation time ended 2-2 to equal their rivals’ record of winning the cup three times since its inception.

The People’s Team used an Airport Shuttle as they made stop-overs at Kamphata, Dedza, Ntcheu, Balaka and some places in Blantyre.

Thousands of supporters lined up the streets with flags and banners as players and team officials made their way into the commercial city of Blantyre.

At exactly 8pm, Bullets arrived safely at Nyasa Manufacturing Company’ premises where they were welcomed by the company’s senior members.

The Blantyre based giants were 2-1 down before half time but came back into the match with less than 12 minutes to play when Rafique Namwera handled the ball inside the penalty box to allow Nelson Kangunje to level the scores. Kangunje then scored the winning penalty during the shoot-out.

It was a sweet revenge for Bullets who lost 2-1 to their rivals at Civo Stadium in 2014 to fail to defend the cup.

The champions walked away with a trophy and K12 million in prize money.