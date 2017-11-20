DPP, PP considering alliance

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and People’s Party (PP) are discussing the possibility of forming an alliance to boost their chances of beating Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in the 2019 elections.

According to the local media, the ruling DPP is keen on an alliance with opposition PP in order to stop MCP from extending its tentacles into the Southern Region.

“The loss in the recent by elections is what has prompted us to start thinking ahead.

“We thought it wise to start consolidating [the grip] of the Southern Region to stem the momentum that the MCP is gathering in the region,” a DPP official told the local media.

According to reports, Minister of Local Government Kondwani Nankhumwa and former cabinet minister Ibrahim Matola are leading the DPP and PP teams respectively.

The two teams have however been meeting without the approval of exiled PP president Joyce Banda who formed the PP after she was fired from the DPP.

Some PP Members of Parliament do not also approve of the possible alliance saying DPP is a party that is in decline.

The DPP recently lost by-elections in three constituencies and one ward to main opposition MCP.