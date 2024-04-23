About 30 form 4 students at Mzimba Secondary School have been suspended for failing to attend paid-up summer classes.

Speaking to Malawi24, students at the school said that they did not attend the summer classes because they were unable to pay MK 30,000, which was a tuition fee for the additional classes and the duration of the suspension remains undisclosed to the students. .

Local educationalist, Benedict Kondowe, has called on the school authorities to recall the students and asked for an intervention from the Ministry of Education.

“My own view is that ordinarily summer classes are paid up where students need to pay for purposes of additional teaching. Where students are incapable of finding money to pay as demanded, that should not be a basis for the institution to impose a mandatory requirement for every student to pay,” said Kondowe.

Headmaster at the Mzimba Secondary School admitted suspending the 30 students.

Meanwhile the Ministry of Education has already issued a notice on remedial classes.