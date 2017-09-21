Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Malawi have sued the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The CSOs through their lawyer

have successful sued DPP through Zomba high court for failing to pay the money it got from government parasastals during the blue night fundraising Gala.

This follows a withdraw from the dialogue that CSOs had with DPP on lack of seriousness by the ruling party.

DPP is reported to have solicited funds from Blantyre City Council (BCC), Mzuzu City Council (MCC) and Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) for the dinner and dance.

The development sparked anger among CSOs namely Youth and Society, Centre for the Development of People (CEDEP), Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) and Human Rights Consultative Committee who demanded that DPP must provide full list of parastatals and councils that funded blue night dinner and dance.

The development witnessed stakeholders accusing DPP of abuse of power for demanding money from the institutions.

But the ruling party insisted that the organisations were not forced to donate the cash hence it cannot return the money.