DPP plots to wreak havoc in Lower Shire

Malawi’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is planning to destroy mosques and churches in the Lower Shire.

The party is set to spend billions just to ‘silence’ vocal and influential opposition leaders in the country as well as to attack churches and mosques.

This is according to a leaked WhatsApp conversation involving the party’s errand boys as led by notorious Councillor Luis Ngalande.

In the thread, currently trending on social media, Ngalande begins by explaining the agenda to the other members of the group.

He tells the others: “They want us to go and destroy MCP, Mia, Sitolo and any opposition [politician].” Ngalande mentioned Sidik Mia who joined the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) recently and MCP’s Nsanje Lalanje aspirant Lawrence Sitolo as targets.

Mia’s joining of MCP seems to have worried DPP as its leader Peter Mutharika took to the podium in Lilongwe claiming that Mia had bribed MCP President Lazarus Chakwera to make the switch from active politics to join the MCP.

The next two to comment using numbers +265995324911 and +265996115999 sounded rather skeptical of the ‘plot’.

For example +265996115999 wrote: “Pootcha mizikiti ndi ma churches paopsya. And guys don’t think MCP has weak youths, we need proper back up, ena atiponda kale so I’m not convinced working before paid.”

Next up, Ngalande went on to open up that Mutharika had given him and the other errand DPP boys a whooping K250 Million.

He also revealed that several cabinet ministers have all been paid millions to run miscellaneous activities in Nsanje district.

One constituency in the district, Nsanje Lalanje, had its parliamentary seat fell vacant after the death of lawmaker Sam Ganda.

A tight race rages on between Sitolo and DPP’s Gladys Ganda. The by-elections take place on 17 October 2017.

The DPP youth were earlier this year condemned for attacking Lilongwe City deputy Mayor Juliana Kaduya who has since joined the MCP.

In March this year, Malawi24 carried a report in which the youth were advised to stop being tools for politicians in the country.

Verbal attacks between the two parties escalate as Malawi heads to the ballot in two years’ time.

Analysts say the current attacks the two main parties are involved in are setting the tone for the 2019 elections and show there will be stiff competition and that no party is in any way overlooking the threat of the other.