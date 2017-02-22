BREAKING: Mutharika fires Chaponda

Malawi President Peter Mutharika has finally given to pressure and has fired Minister of Agriculture George Chaponda, Malawi24 can confirm.

The Malawi leader has in a statement signed by Press Secretary Mgeme Kalilani indicated that all matters Chaponda held as Minster should now be referred to his office.

Chaponda- who has come under fire over his feared involvement in the maizegate scandal was still Minister despite a recent recommendation by special commission of inquiries that he be investigate of what they dubbed as suspicious dealings with Transglobe Limited.

There also was more trouble for the Minister as on Tuesday the Anti-Corruption Bureau found millions of cash at his residence in Area 10 in Lilongwe.

MORE REACTIONS TO COME!