By October 24, 2017

President Peter Mutharika has moved versatile Grace Obama Chiumia from the Home Affairs Ministry, Malawi24 has learnt.

This is in a latest cabinet reshuffle the President has made this evening.

Grace Chiumia

Moved

Chiumia recently came under fire for directing police to arrest National Registration Bureau (NRB) officers in Mzuzu.

The officers were reportedly planning to stage a strike against their poor treatment.

She came under fire as the civil society asked Mutharika to axe her from the cabinet.

In the reshuffle, Chiumia heads to Civic Education, Culture and Community Development Ministry. She has since been replaced by Cecilia Chazama.

The rest of the cabinet posts remain intact




30 Comments

  1. Duffy Dublino says:
    24/10/2017 at 17:47

    She has not been fired? No one has been fired. She is still cabinet minister.

    Reply
  2. Noel Paul Chikuni says:
    24/10/2017 at 17:46

    Gyz akuziwana utsi sufuka popanda moto

    Reply
  3. Michael Mkandawire says:
    24/10/2017 at 17:41

    Sorry Grace. DPP is like that you supported it at an expense of poor people. Now since she said the president is wamuyaya. So how is she going to change the tune. Ukakwera pamsana panjovu usati pansi palibe mane. Munkaimbira fiti mmnja tinkangoyangana. Now to all politicians learn a lesson. Now you will need us. Sending police to wrongful arrest official for meeting.

    Reply
  4. Beyard Moses Malema says:
    24/10/2017 at 17:41

    Kumuchosa obama sikutesa mabvuto ayi

    Reply
  5. Danford MKalimba says:
    24/10/2017 at 17:40

    He knows where to keep her

    Reply
  6. Omar Jambo says:
    24/10/2017 at 17:39

    Peter is changing “CABINET POSTS” like tomatoes. This is not good for ECONOMY, he is doing like what JACOB ZUMA is doing. As we speak, the RAND has already fallen in value-exchange with other foreign currencies. In Malawi too our currency is like ” Mapepala ( papers) opanda ntchito.

    Reply
  7. Amanda Eluthy Divouria says:
    24/10/2017 at 17:38

    He just exchange her…………

    Reply
  8. Moses Kajawa Nyirenda says:
    24/10/2017 at 17:37

    Fired? Koma malawi24 between home affairs and education which ministerial is sweet?

    Reply
  9. Levison Kanyangale says:
    24/10/2017 at 17:35

    aaaaaa boma ili sizinthu,,,,,,walakwanso chani Grace?

    Reply
  10. Mbanjani Glen Nyangulu says:
    24/10/2017 at 17:35

    you guys should work on your headlines, but a good attempt at “click baiting” though

    Reply
  11. Luis Magongwa says:
    24/10/2017 at 17:32

    oooh chfukwa chot anapepes pazomwe znachtka ku mpoto zja hahahah kma

    Reply
  12. Jacob Ng'oma says:
    24/10/2017 at 17:32

    u the malawi24 u dont av a good english vocabulary or dictionary? wy u always mis lead ur readers

    Reply
  13. Benedita Buniwaja says:
    24/10/2017 at 17:32

    Reply
  14. Alvin Mccorvey says:
    24/10/2017 at 17:30

    Aman

    Reply
  15. Sivo Chamhanya Gondwe says:
    24/10/2017 at 17:30

    Mr Peter my man I gave 110% because this stupid women she wasnt no her work. If u ask me what she was doing was bad things kkkkkkkkkk wagwaaaa nayoooooo

    Reply
  16. Lemison Lemie Kafanikhale says:
    24/10/2017 at 17:28

    Mayi wausiru amwene uja, andiponda Dollar yanga

    Reply
  17. Mwaiwathu Ontologist Mwenyeali says:
    24/10/2017 at 17:26

    Trial and error leadership in progress…… 10% loading…………..

    Reply
  18. Ephraim Nyirongo says:
    24/10/2017 at 17:26

    Because of bloodsuckers?

    Reply
  19. Kaliba Ofatsa says:
    24/10/2017 at 17:26

    Zawo zimenezo, akakhala anthu anzelu ayamba kale chile kulowa Mcp ndicholinga chakuti tithandizane kuchotsa nyapapiyu pomwe alipa chifukwa kwake ndikudzikundikila chuma pa iye yekha kudzela mkuba ndalama za boma. Anthu atopa ndi kulonjezedwa koma osakwanilitsa

    Reply
  20. Traffik Daire Symon says:
    24/10/2017 at 17:25

    and another reason is because she apologized to Gonapahanya fracas made by notorious DPP followers of which APM refused to do so..

    Fokofu mwapwiya

    Reply
  21. Juliet Nyamkandawire says:
    24/10/2017 at 17:25

    Firing is wrong terminology posted to another and she shall continue to enjoy her Ministerial privileges

    Reply
  22. Yamie Fraternal Kaphelamantha C says:
    24/10/2017 at 17:24

    Editing////

    Reply
  23. Mtukwa SC Gwaza says:
    24/10/2017 at 17:23

    They have just swapped/switched ministerial positions not fired

    Reply
  24. Vincent Chimerang'ambe says:
    24/10/2017 at 17:22

    PETER MUTU UDA LOKEKA

    Reply
  25. Aubrey Nyirenda says:
    24/10/2017 at 17:22

    whether you fire them or not but you have failed to run this country

    Reply
  26. Jaffarih K Malango says:
    24/10/2017 at 17:21

    Kkkkkkkkkkkkkkk

    Reply

