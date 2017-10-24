President Peter Mutharika has moved versatile Grace Obama Chiumia from the Home Affairs Ministry, Malawi24 has learnt.

This is in a latest cabinet reshuffle the President has made this evening.

Chiumia recently came under fire for directing police to arrest National Registration Bureau (NRB) officers in Mzuzu.

The officers were reportedly planning to stage a strike against their poor treatment.

She came under fire as the civil society asked Mutharika to axe her from the cabinet.

In the reshuffle, Chiumia heads to Civic Education, Culture and Community Development Ministry. She has since been replaced by Cecilia Chazama.

The rest of the cabinet posts remain intact