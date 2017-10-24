By Richard Jimu October 24, 2017
President Peter Mutharika has moved versatile Grace Obama Chiumia from the Home Affairs Ministry, Malawi24 has learnt.
This is in a latest cabinet reshuffle the President has made this evening.
Chiumia recently came under fire for directing police to arrest National Registration Bureau (NRB) officers in Mzuzu.
The officers were reportedly planning to stage a strike against their poor treatment.
She came under fire as the civil society asked Mutharika to axe her from the cabinet.
In the reshuffle, Chiumia heads to Civic Education, Culture and Community Development Ministry. She has since been replaced by Cecilia Chazama.
The rest of the cabinet posts remain intact
She has not been fired? No one has been fired. She is still cabinet minister.
Gyz akuziwana utsi sufuka popanda moto
Sorry Grace. DPP is like that you supported it at an expense of poor people. Now since she said the president is wamuyaya. So how is she going to change the tune. Ukakwera pamsana panjovu usati pansi palibe mane. Munkaimbira fiti mmnja tinkangoyangana. Now to all politicians learn a lesson. Now you will need us. Sending police to wrongful arrest official for meeting.
Kumuchosa obama sikutesa mabvuto ayi
He knows where to keep her
Peter is changing “CABINET POSTS” like tomatoes. This is not good for ECONOMY, he is doing like what JACOB ZUMA is doing. As we speak, the RAND has already fallen in value-exchange with other foreign currencies. In Malawi too our currency is like ” Mapepala ( papers) opanda ntchito.
He just exchange her…………
Fired? Koma malawi24 between home affairs and education which ministerial is sweet?
aaaaaa boma ili sizinthu,,,,,,walakwanso chani Grace?
you guys should work on your headlines, but a good attempt at “click baiting” though
oooh chfukwa chot anapepes pazomwe znachtka ku mpoto zja hahahah kma
u the malawi24 u dont av a good english vocabulary or dictionary? wy u always mis lead ur readers
Aman
Mr Peter my man I gave 110% because this stupid women she wasnt no her work. If u ask me what she was doing was bad things kkkkkkkkkk wagwaaaa nayoooooo
Mayi wausiru amwene uja, andiponda Dollar yanga
Trial and error leadership in progress…… 10% loading…………..
Because of bloodsuckers?
Zawo zimenezo, akakhala anthu anzelu ayamba kale chile kulowa Mcp ndicholinga chakuti tithandizane kuchotsa nyapapiyu pomwe alipa chifukwa kwake ndikudzikundikila chuma pa iye yekha kudzela mkuba ndalama za boma. Anthu atopa ndi kulonjezedwa koma osakwanilitsa
and another reason is because she apologized to Gonapahanya fracas made by notorious DPP followers of which APM refused to do so..
Fokofu mwapwiya
Firing is wrong terminology posted to another and she shall continue to enjoy her Ministerial privileges
Editing////
They have just swapped/switched ministerial positions not fired
Swapped with who?
Cecilia chazama.
KODI DAUSI NDIYE ALIPATI,,?
Mwana tangodekha
PETER MUTU UDA LOKEKA
whether you fire them or not but you have failed to run this country
Kkkkkkkkkkkkkkk