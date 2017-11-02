16 Malawi Army recruits killed in accident

Sixteen newly trained Malawi Defence Force ( MDF) soldiers have died in a road accident in Mzimba.

The accident occurred this morning at Mapanjira in the district when the soldiers were travelling to Nkhotakota following the conclusion of their training.

Reports show that there were 35 soldiers including instructors in the Tata when it overturned several times after the driver failed to negotiate a corner.

Several soldiers also sustained injuries during the accident and were taken to Mzimba District Hospital for treatment.

Bodies of the 16 dead soldiers were also taken to the same hospital.

MDF is yet to comment on the accident.