Mighty Mukuru Wanderers coach, Nsanzuwrimo Ramadhan, says his boys failed to handle the pressure of playing a day after their rivals FCB Nyasa Big Bullets played their game on Saturday.

The Burundian, who promised the Nomads happiness after years of agony, was responding to questions from the media following his side’s disappointing show-up at Kamuzu Stadium during a 1-all draw against Kamuzu Barracks on Sunday afternoon.

“I think playing these catch-up games is another problem for us because Bullets played yesterday, we have played today, and those catch-up games can sometimes give you pressure. I think we could not control the pressure of the game and I think next time we have to control the game,” he said.

On the overall performance of his charges, Ramadan said his side was not bad, but they needed extra work to capitalize on the chances they created.

“It was not bad. We created a lot of chances, and we could have gone into the last phase easily, but I think we didn’t capitalize on our chances so I can madam luck wasn’t on our side.

“Secondly, this team is a very difficult side to play with because you don’t know what they are doing because the next minute, they use long balls and the other minute, short passes, so they took us out of the game because we tried to play their style then we lost it because we couldn’t match them and we panicked. As a first game, u take this point,” he said.

The Nomads took a first-half lead courtesy of a powerful header from Christopher Kumwembe, but KB leveled in the second half through Zeliat Nkhoma.

At this stage last year, Wanderers started their campaign with a comfortable 2-0 win over Civil Service United to take the first position in the first week of the top-flight league.

Their next fixture is against FOMO FC away at Mulanje Park Stadium next week.