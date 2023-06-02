Man on the run after hiring friend to kill wife

A man in Neno hired 26-year-old Justin Kalimu Pofela and gave him K8,000 to kill his 23-year-old wife.

The wife Amesi Harry was killed in December, 2022.

Neno Police Deputy Spokesperson, Rebecca Msoliza said police have arrested Pofela following investigations of reports of a missing person at Ligowe in December, 2022.

She said Pofela, during interrogation, confessed to have been hired by the woman’s husband Stanly Likupe to carry out the murder.

Pofela told Police that he received K8,000 as partial payment of the agreed amount of K50,000.

Pofela and his accomplice who is still at large, executed their plan and buried the body of the victim near a bush and planted a banana to conceal the offence.

Post-mortem results conducted by a Forensic Clinical Officer from Neno District Hospital showed that cause of the death was due to severe bleeding from a neck cut by a knife.

