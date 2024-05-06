Zambia’s cash madam and socialite, Mutale Mwanza has finally cleared the mist on her relationship with Malawian Hip-Hop artist Tay-Grin.

There has been, for a while, a rumour running around that the two celebrities have been in a love relationship ever since they started showcasing what could be deemed a tale of love birds on social media.

What many social media fanatics thought was redemption song for the Malawian senior bachelor has turned to be a mere stunt that two brands seemed to have agreed upon in their quest to keep their businesses running.

We are a great brand -Mutale.

“He (Tay-Grin) is a great brand and I’m a great brand, so we just let it be the way people wanted it to be,” said Mwanza when quizzed on whether there was any love relationship between the two during a night television program “Cruise 5” on Zodiak Television hosted by Joab Frank Chakhaza.

Mwanza further clarified on her no show in the United Kingdom where she was booked to host the “Southern Africa Xperience” event organised by MFM Entertainment.

The show which had headliners like Tay-Grin( Malawi) and Macky 2 (Zambia) did not go according to plan as the Television personality could not show up due to some failure by the organizers to honour some payment agreement.

“They did not oblige to the agreement, i went there to work and get paid but they failed to pay what we agreed to pay me,” she narrated.