The Minister of Transport and Public Works, Jacob Hara, has pledged his support for sports development in Mzimba district by committing his support to M’mbelwa Warriors Football Club.

Hara told Malawi24 in Mzimba after attending the church service at Mzimba Central SDA Church on Saturday.

“I should appreciate those who thought of merging the two teams at the Boma; it wasn’t okay for us to have two teams. Now, the merging of Mzimba United and Mzimba Young Bullets to M’mbelwa Warriors Football Club is now a viable move that we really need to support, and I am assuring the management of my support,” he said.

Minister of Transport and Public Works, Jacob Hara

Hara also said he has been discussing with His Royal Majesty Inkosi Ya Makosi M’mbelwa V on how the team can earn promotion into the Super League next year.

He further requested that the management of M’mbelwa Warriors make sure that they utilize the resources prudently that different people will be channelling to the club.

Team Manager Mightwel Mtonga said they are happy with the Minister’s commitment and willingness to bank roll the team and are hoping that more supporters will come in.

“As M’mbelwa Warriors, we are calling on different football lovers in the district to support this team. Let me commend Honourable Minister Jacob Hara for committing his support towards the team,” he expressed his joy.

Mtonga said the team needs total support from all residents of Mzimba for it to mount a serious campaign to gain promotion into the elite league next season.

The team is currently competing in the Simso northern region football league.

Currently, the club has released its final squad for 2024-2025 as follows:

Goalkeepers

Manda, Noel Chirwa, and Austin Jere.

DEFENDERS

Wilnerd Lungu, Mleza Nyirongo,Blessings Sakala, and Evra Chomba Rodrick Gugutu, Said Steven Laurent Munthali.

MIDFIELDERS

Ganizani Muwomba,Gregory Ngwata Marck Kajani, Jollen Kayinji Kondwani Langa, and Green Mwale Said Hussen, Isaac Mithi Jasper Manda, Massah Yolamu Steve Ziba, Edson Chitaya, and Prince Chirwa

FORWARDS

Taonga Chihana, Bernard Khuche-Moses Nyirenda, and Chifundo Chitaya.