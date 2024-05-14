Human rights activist Undule Mwakasungula has called on former president Peter Mutharika to provide evidence for his claims that the Tonse Alliance government plans to manipulate the 2025 elections.

In a statement released on May 13, 2024, Mwakasungula warned that such serious allegations could escalate political tensions and undermine Malawi’s electoral integrity, potentially leading to voter apathy and conflict.

Mwakasungula responded to Mutharika’s allegations made during a major rally at Njamba Freedom Park, where Mutharika, aiming to revive his political career, accused the government of planning to rig the elections by registering approximately 1 million Mozambicans and 50,000 church members to vote.

He also accused the government of bias in the national registration exercise, claiming a deliberate imbalance favouring the central region over the southern region.

Following Mutharika’s speech, commentators questioned his capacity to address Malawi’s current socio-economic issues.

Mwakasungula also criticized Mutharika’s failure to propose solutions during his address, focusing instead on the electoral process grievances.