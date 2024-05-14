The quarter-finals list for 2023 FAM Goshen City Women’s Championship is complete following the conclusion of second play-off matches at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on Monday.

Silver Strikers Ladies and Civil Service United Women booked their spots in quarterfinals following their victories in their respective matches.

Silver Ladies registered 16-0 victory over C.Y Sisters in an early kick off match. Deborah Henry scored eight goals, Madyina Ngulube and Chikondi Gondwe each scored a hat trick while Linda Manda and Chisomo Banda each netted one goal.

In a late kick off, Civil Women beat Mighty Wanderers Queens 1-0 courtesy of Bernadette Nyenga’s goal at the same venue.

Both Silver Ladies and Civil Women have joined six other seeded teams defending champions Kukoma Ntopwa Women, last year’s runners-up Ascent Academy, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets, Moyale Sisters, Malawi Defence Force ( MDF) Lionesses and MK Academy.

The quarter-finals will be played on Tuesday and Wednesday at the same venue starting with a match between Ntopwa and Ascent at noon.

The two sides also met in the 2022 final in which Ntopwa won 5-3 on post-match after 1-1 stalemate in regulation time to win their maiden national title.

Later on, MDF Lionesses and Bullets Women will face-off in another potentially exciting quarter-finals tie.

On Wednesday, the stage will be for Silver Ladies against Moyale in an early kick off before paving way for Civil and MK Academy.

Football Association of Malawi ( FAM) has pumped K50 million into this year’s championship while Goshen City has provided K21 million towards the championship.

