The Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM), has called for more human rights organizations to help mediate various conflicts and raise awareness among the refugee community in the Dzaleka Refugee Camp.

The CCJP has called for more livelihood, education, and healthcare projects and the need for honest discussions on the review of the Refugee Act to protect both refugees and Malawians on issues of naturalization.

The organization has also called for the need to lobby for an increase in police officers, more advocacy of the refugee status determination and appeal process, and a review of the Immigration Act on issues like seeking medical care from outside Malawi and travel permits.

Presenting a 5-month Umodzi project report to the governance committee under the Dowa Civil Society Organizations Network held at Mponela in the district, CCJPs Head of Programs Mwai Sandram said the project provided a platform for dialogue to enhance social cohesion and peacebuilding in the Dzaleka Camp.

Sandram said the project has increased public and stakeholder awareness about the human rights issues and challenges faced by refugees and asylum seekers, as well as conducted evidence-based advocacy on policy and legal reform.

He said among the activities done by the project is a workshop on effective communication, negotiations, and engagement with traditional and religious leaders from the refugee community and the host community.

The head of the program said the project conducted an awareness-raising campaign in T/A Mkukula, where 100 community members were engaged and informed about the Refugee Act and their rights and responsibilities.

The project conducted a radio panel discussion on the YETU Community radio station in collaboration with the refugee services department, saying this has further enhanced the co-existence and harmony between the refugees and host communities.

“The project engaged MPs and councilors of Dowa District Council on issues of refugee rights, the review of the Refugee Act, and the development of Dzaleka Refugee Camp,” he said.