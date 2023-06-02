Wikise finds gold in abandoned lover

Afrobeat star Frank Chawinga popularly known as Wikise has through his new hit ‘Male’ discovered gold in a forsaken lover.

The award winning musician has today Friday released his second banger of the year, ‘Male’ in which he is praising a new bae whose first relationship got broken.

In the new song which he has featured Don Kalonga and has already gone viral on social media, Wikise describes the abandoned lover as a “fine broiler” that deserves no any sort of insult from anyone.

“Baby Bu/ I don’t understand amene anakutayayo ankaganiza chani/Baby Bu sindikutha kumvetsa, kodi a ex akowo anawalodza mndani/ ndadabwa chi fine fine baby like you/wina mkumachitaya/ Ndadabwa chi fine fine baby like you, chi broiler chabwino like you/wina mkumachitaya/ndatola chi fine fine baby like you, chi broiler chabwino like you/ine mkumati male,” goes Wikise’s verse in ‘Male’.

Wikise and Kalonga have mocked the ex of the new bae and described him/her as very unlucky for losing a dime.

”Kodi ndi ex wandani uyu/ Toto, ndatola/ Toto ndatola/ Ndatola maleee. Ndatola male/” goes the chorus of the song.

In an interview, Wikise who is currently celebrating 400,000plus Facebook followership, promised the very best to his fans whom he said have been the center of his music growth.

“This is a vibe song dished to my fans who have been so supportive to my music career. Let them enjoy it. I will continue giving them nothing but superb music,” said Wikise.

The Lilongwe based artist, got his name known after the release of his funny hits like Shabarakati, Uli nzingati and other masterpieces like Chikamphulikile and Chiwanda which he featured Queen Sheba.

