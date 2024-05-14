Malawi Network of Older Persons Organisation (MANEPO) has handed over Blood Pressure (BP) testing equipment and medical supplies worthy of K11.7 million to older persons through volunteers within the catchment of Domasi, Makwapala, and Naisi Health Centers in Zomba.

Speaking during the handover of the donation at Domasi, MANEPO’s Project Manager, Maria Masiye, said the donation was meant to assist in providing first aid to older persons before they go to health facilities for further medical attention.

She said her association is aware that some older persons physically fail to go to the hospital because of age and other ailments hence the need to provide them with first aid.

She expressed hope that older persons will be receiving home-based care before seeking further medical attention in the health centers.

She, therefore, advised volunteers that they should be providing care to older persons 50 years above.

“Some older persons fail to walk because they can not use their legs. This is why MANEPO decided to donate the equipment and drug supplies,” she explained.

One of the health volunteers, Bebrey Mtomwa, said the equipment will help them provide proper care to older persons

He added that the volunteers will work hand in hand with Health Surveillance Assistants to ensure the provision of proper care to older persons.

One of the medical personnel at Domasi Rural Hospital, Aubrey Zidana, said MANEPO donated the right things at the right time to the right people.

Zidana also observed that some older people fail to go to health facilities due to physical factors as a result of old age.

He disclosed that the facility provided treatment to 31,293 people from 66 villages.

MANEPO introduced a three-year project that targets older persons in August 2023.

The project is being implemented in Machinga, Zomba, and Balaka districts to the tune of K500 million funded by BMZ of Germany