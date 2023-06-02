Chileka police introducing know your neighbour concept

In a bid to reduce crime rate, Chileka police station is set to introduce a ‘know your neighbour’ concept which seeks to encourage people to report suspicious neighbours to police.

This is according to Chileka police Officer-in-Charge Senior Superintendent Godwin Sambo who was speaking on 1st June, 2023 during a Station Executive Committee (SEC) meeting at Mkango Lodge in Chileka.

At the meeting which was attended by business owners, traditional leaders, community policing forum members, Faith leaders, and all station heads of branch, Sambo worried about the increasing of crime rate in the area.

Senior Superintendent Sambo said know your neighbour concept will help in tightening security in the area and at the end see a reduction in crime rate which has this year gone up by 10.5%.

The Officer-in-Charge further reported that apart from the know your neighbour concept, the station is also geared up to enhance patrols.

“We are introducing a concept of known your neighbour that will help in reducing crime which has recently increased. We need to take charge by introducing a number of strategies for us to perform positively.

“This meeting serves as a reminder that Chileka management will not tolerate any criminality, hence increasing our visibility day and night patrols, sweepings exercises that will bring about success in terms of decreasing crime,” said Sambo.

He further encouraged communities in Chileka to join hands and coordinate with the station in fight against crime and road traffic offences saying crime reduction is not a one man task.

Sambo also mentioned that plans are at an advanced stage to establish a police unit at Kameza roundabout which he said will be a sigh of relief to business owners and communities at the business zone.

At the same event, Sambo awarded Constable Treezar Katamanthengo for being outstanding, hardworking, smart and he encouraged other officers to go extra mile to attain the same.

Speaking on behalf of other traditional leaders Senior Chief Kuntaja, pledged total support towards various police initiatives aimed at reducing criminal cases in the area.

Meanwhile, it has also been established that the area has despite registering a 10.5%crime increase in 2023, managed to reduce road accidents by 52%.

