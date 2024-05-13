Minister of Homeland Security, Kenneth Zikhale Ng’oma, has assured foreign investors of enough security in the country, adding that good security provides a conducive environment for trade.

He was speaking in Lilongwe over the weekend during the official launch of the Chinese Merchant Association.

Ng’oma said that China is a sincere and reliable development partner to Malawi and the establishment of the the association has cemented the bilateral ties that exist between the two nations.

He added that security is paramount for trade to flourish, as such, there is a need for the country to continue prioritizing security for the betterment of the nation.

The Minister further highlighted that the government, through his ministry, will continue implementing critical interventions to maintain a safe and secure environment for the investors.

He has since urged the Chinese Merchant Association to play a role in reporting to the police any issues of security to curb attacks on the investors.

“The Government of Malawi recognises that a safe and secure environment is a prerequisite key factor to attract investors both local and foreign to invest in the country because this is what contributes positively to the development of the country,” said Ng’oma.

On his part, the president of the association, Shan Jian Ping, extended gratitude to the Malawi leadership for maintaining good bilateral relations with China.

Ping added that the association will among others, help Malawi by creating job opportunities, strengthening cultural exchanges, enhancing the business environment, and promoting investment. The association was formed on 11th April 2024 as a non-profit organization for the benefit of the Chinese community in Malawi