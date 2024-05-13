A charitable organization, Ngunga Foundation, has donated K570,000 and an air conditioner worth K1.3 million to Balaka Community Radio.

Founder of Ngunga Foundation, Idrissa Ngunga, said the donation follows a request from the community radio seeking support.

“This is the first time I have met visionary people like these Balaka radio executives. I can say that as a foundation, we will continue to work together with this radio station, and we know that we can complement government in development efforts,” said Ngunga.

Speaking on behalf of the radio station, Chief Operations and Communication Officer, Francis Billiat, said he is happy that many people are coming to support the radio station.

“We would like to thank Ngunga Foundation for their support, and we are very happy the money and air conditioner will help set up our radio properly,” he said.

He disclosed that soon, they will organize a Balaka District Developmental Stakeholders Engagement Meeting where they will discuss developmental issues.

Apart from supporting the radio station, the foundation is also constructing a waiting bay at Balaka Police Station for people who are waiting to see their relatives who are in custody.