The Football Association of Malawi has pumped K50 million into the Goshen FAM Women’s National Championship, which the Associations is co-sponsoring with Goshen City.

This means the total sponsorship for the competition, which kickoff off this afternoon at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, is K71 million as Goshen City contributed K21 million.

FAM Competitions and Communications Director Gomezgani Zakazaka said the funding from FAM is going towards teams’ prizes and subvention, officiation, and general organisation of the competition.

Zakazaka said the Goshen City package is for uniforms, match balls, medals, and individual awards.

“FAM is sponsoring the main team prizes totaling K16.5 million. We are also paying K1 million as a subvention to the 10 teams and will also give out K1 million extra to the four semifinalists, which comes to K14 million for subventions.

“The association is also taking care of referees, venue booking, and general organisation of the competition.

“We are looking forward to an exciting tournament which will give us the national champion to represent the country at the CAF Women’s Championship Cosafa Qualifier later this year,” he said.

The week-long event will commence with the two-second playoffs as Silver Strikers Ladies face CY Sisters in the opening match at noon, while Civil Service Women will take on Mighty Wanderers Queens from 15: 00 hours.

Tomorrow, there will be two quarterfinal matches with Ascent Academy facing defending champions Kukoma Ntopwa Women’s in a repeat of last year’s final, which Ntopwa won on post-match penalties.

Later, 2022, champions FCB Nyasa Big Bullets will take on MDF Lioness.

The other two quarterfinals will be played on Wednesday where the winner of playoff 2 between Civil Women and Mighty Wanderers Queens will take on MK Academy while Moyale Sisters will face the winner between Silver Strikers ladies and CY Sisters .

The semifinal will take place on Friday with the third place playoff and final slated for Sunday.

