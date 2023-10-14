Celebrations marking 100 years of existence of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Blantyre will start this Sunday with several activities.

This is according to the Chiwembe for Blantyre Centenary organizing committee which indicated that preparations for the celebration are almost done with various activities starting this Sunday, October 15, 2023.

The committee said as part of the celebration, a mega crusade has been organized which will be held this Sunday at Mjamba Freedom Park in Blantyre and it be followed by effort meetings.

The organizers further indicated that these effort meetings will run through to 27th October, 2023.

The effort meetings will be held from 5 pm to 7 pm daily and the President of the Seventh Day Adventist Woodlands Conference in Zambia, Daniel Chuunga, is expected to jet into the country and lead the centenary effort meetings.

The celebration will reach its climax on Saturday 28th October, 2023 when the SDA Church in Malawi will celebrate 100 years of evangelism work through Chiwembe SDA Church in Blantyre.

It is said that the Advent Message arrived in Blantyre and was first received at Chiwembe SDA church in 1923 where people got baptised and opened a church.

The Advent Message highlights Bible prophecy and points to current events that highlight the second coming of Christ.

Chiwembe SDA, which is one of the oldest SDA churches in the country, clocked 100 years of existence on September 29th, 2023.