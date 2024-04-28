Political Analysts in the country have revealed what Kondwani Nankhumwa needs to do to win the Malawi presidential elections.

Political analyst, Wonderful Mkhutche was speaking on the sidelines of Nankhumwa’s decision to start his party.

The analyst postulates that at the moment the real competitors for the presidential seat are President Lazarus Chakwera, Vice President Saulos Chilima, and Peter Mutharika of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Time will prove if he is a man who can build a new party by himself- Mkhutche.

“As it stands, no. The real competitors are President Lazarus Chakwera, Vice President Saulos Chilima, and Peter Mutharika of DPP. But as a young politician, Nankhumwa still has years ahead of him and this lone journey he has taken will be important in preparing himself for greater roles in the future,” said Mkhutche.

On whether this was the right time for Nankhumwa to introduce his party, Mkhutche argued that Nankhumwa had several practical options after getting fired from DPP.

“One of the options was establishing his party. But time will prove if he is a man who can build a new party by himself. It will be one of the hardest tasks ever. But maybe, he will do the miracle,” he added.

The analyst further indicated that Nankhumwa as the Leader of the Opposition, could have done more to use the position to dictate the political agenda in the country.

“As a member of DPP, I feel he was effective. No wonder, he appeared to be a threat to those who wanted to lead DPP. Therefore, we are talking about an effective politician at the party level, but one has to improve to achieve a national appeal,” said Mkhutche.