Three Northern Region teams will be away from home where they have difficult tasks in the TNM Super League as the battle for points has reached a boiling point in all three regions.

Mzuzu City Hammers is in the South Region where they will play the defending champions FCB Nyasa Big Bullets at Kamuzu Stadium while Moyale Barracks and Chitipa United are in the Central Region to play Premier Bet Dedza Dynamos and Kamuzu Barracks respectively.

Speaking in a pre-match interview, Chitipa United Coach Mc Nelbert Kazuwa, said they are in Dedza to win.

“We drew against Moyale last weekend and this time we will not allow that. We are here to win and want to return home with maximum points,” said Kazuwa.

Moyale coach, Prichard Mwansa, whose side is dating Kamuzu Barracks in all soldiers’ affairs, said despite playing at a new venue, his boys are ready to win the game.

“We prepared very well for this day, and I am waiting to see my boys putting what I have been teaching them into practice. What remains is for them to implement those lessons,” he said.

Elias Chirambo, Hammers’s coach said his side knows how to handle Bullets.

“We aim to maintain our pace of winning and playing Bullets is like playing any other team, we are much ready to feel the heat,” said Chirambo.

Moyale and Chitipa played out to a 1-all draw while Hammers beat KB last weekend.

Hammers are in second position with 13 points, with Moyale sitting 7th with 9 points whereas Chitipa is in position 13 with 4 points in the standings.