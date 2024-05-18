Students and lecturers for the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) have developed various artificial intelligence (AI) systems, including the car tracking system and automated employee attendance for the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA).

One of the MUST students and MRA interns, Precious Kamkwete, said once deployed, the attendance system, which uses a finger-print scanner, will replace the manual log books at every MRA point to save log-in time and help track employee efficiency and accountability, among others.

A team of final-year biomedical engineering students led by William Chonzi has also developed a deep learning system to diagnose measles, which prevents doctor-patient disease transmission by using pictures to give results in 0.25 seconds, unlike PCR, which takes about four hours.

The manufacturer engineering lecturer, Peter Mwambananji, has also come up with the Crop Recommendation System, which, within two minutes, determines the suitable soil for crops and weather factors in the areas to ensure high yields with few inputs.

Speaking during the university’s AI awareness event today, Dr. Michael Zimba, Dean of the Malawi Institute of Technology (MIT), said MUST, as the centre of AI and STEAM in the country, is geared to help the country embrace various AI technologies and stand out on the continent.

