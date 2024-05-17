The Center for Social Accountability and Transparency (CSAT) has called upon community journalists to take a proactive role in reporting on parliamentary affairs to make the communities understand how legislators execute their duties in Parliament.

The organization’s citizen engagement manager, Moffat Mpweya-Phiri, stressed that the media plays an oversight role in making the citizens aware of what transpires in the August House and how the legislators, as representatives of the people in parliament, are working.

He made the call on Wednesday in Mangochi as the organization was training community journalists based in the Eastern Region on reporting on parliamentary issues.

He called upon journalists to utilize the Access to Information Law (ATI) to unearth real issues affecting the citizenry in the country.

CSAT is currently implementing a Parliamentary Support Program, which is being funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Democracy International.

One of the participants in the training, Eamorn Piringu of the privately owned Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS), says the training has been crucial, as it has helped to equip him with relevant skills on how to report on parliamentary issues.