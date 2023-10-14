Salima Sugar Dedza Dynamos head coach Gilbert Chirwa says his side wants to finish the 2023 Tnm Super League season in the top 5.

Chirwa was speaking ahead of the game against Moyale Barracks on Saturday afternoon at Dedza Stadium.

“Our target is to end the league in top five and this dream will come into reality,” he said.

Dedza are on position 6 with 34 points from 24 games played and are coming from 2-1 win over Blue Eagles.

On his part, Moyale Barracks coach Victor Chingoka said his boys know well the importance of the game.

“This game to us is important and our players are also aware of this. We will fight hard to grab points from Dedza,” said Chingoka.

After sharing a point each with Wanderers on Sunday, Moyale Barracks lost to Mighty Wakawaka Tigers 3 nil on Wednesday.

This is their third game away before meeting Bullets at home on Tuesday at Rumphi Stadium.

Moyale have 30 points from 25 games and are on position 12, two places away from the relegation zone.