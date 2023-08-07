A woman aged 30 and her two-week-old baby have spent several days in Police custody in Mchinji following the woman’s arrest last week after she left the child at her ex-husband’s workplace to force him to support his child.

Today, the Magistrate’s Court has refused to grant bail to the woman.

According to a report by Zodiak Online, the woman on Thursday last week left the child at her ex-husband’s workplace because he was not providing child support.

The man informed police about the matter leading to the arrest of the woman identified as Matilda Chirwa.

After spending the past four days in police cell together with the baby, the woman and her baby appeared before court today.

Second grade magistrate Annie Simwaka has since refused to grant bail to the woman saying the woman should continue being kept in police cell until Wednesday this week when the matter returns to court.

Neglecting a child under the age of 16 is a crime under the penal code of Malawi.

Matilda Chirwa hails Khombe, Traditional Authoritu Zulu in Mchinji.