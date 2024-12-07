Standard Bank has emerged as the big winner at the 5th edition of the Employers of the Year Awards, organized by the Employers’ Consultative Association of Malawi (ECAM).

The ceremony, held at the Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre, saw Standard Bank take home an impressive eight awards, doubling the number won by any other company in the country.

The bank’s impressive haul included the coveted Employer of the Year award, as well as top honours in five key categories: Managing Crisis and Workplace Wellness, Industrial Relations and Employee Management, Human Resource Development, Youth Employment and Skills Development, and Gender Equity and Diversity.

Standard Bank also secured third-place awards in Labour Laws Compliance and Essential Occupation Safety and Health.

Other notable winners included Castel Malawi Limited, which was crowned 2024 Labour Laws Compliance champion, and Illovo Sugar Malawi, which scooped the Largest Employer and Essential Occupation Safety and Health awards.

FDH Financial Holdings Limited won the Corporate Social Responsibility award, while Malawi Liverpool Welcome Research Program took home the Quality Productivity and Innovation award.

The Tobacco Commission was also recognized as the 2024 Child Labour champion, and the Social Protection award went to the Southern Region Water Board.

The awards ceremony was commended by Paul Kalilombe, Director of Administration in the Ministry of Labour, who praised ECAM for promoting policies and practices that foster productivity, fairness, and safety in the workplace.

ECAM President Anne Chavula reiterated the organization’s commitment to continuing the Employers of the Year Awards program, highlighting its role in showcasing best practices in various workplace categories.