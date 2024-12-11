…giant killers Panthers eliminate Civil, Hammers beat Karonga to advance to semis..

Defending champions FCB Nyasa Big Bullets are through to the quarterfinals of the Castel Challenge Cup after struggling to beat Hilltop United with a 1-0 margin at Mzuzu Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

On a hot afternoon, Bullets had to deal with two things at once; a dry and a bumpy pitch, making it very impossible for them to keep the ball away from their opponents.

As for the opposition, they knew they had an upper hand over the visitors, and they made this advantage count as they completely frustrated Kalisto Pasuwa’s charges, who were now relying on secondary balls to at least get a goal.

In the third minute, Wares Chavura saw his long-range volley missing the upright with an inch. It was a game of a few chances, and the play wasn’t very much convincing, especially from Bullets who were yet to adapt to the pitch condition.

The hosts had another attempt at goal in the 20th minute through Charles Nyasulu, who headed straight at Richard Chimbamba in goals for the defending champions.

At the other end, Pasuwa’s men created their first goal-scoring opportunity in the 21st minute when Wongani Lungu set up Ernest Petro, who forced Frank Kaira to make his first save for yet another corner kick which was wasted by Bullets.

Ephraim Kondowe missed a glorious opportunity in the 23rd minute when he failed to finish off a move from Alick Lungu inside the penalty box by sending his effort wide when the goal was open for an easy tap-in.

As the time was fast clicking, there were signs of frustration amongst Bullets players who kept losing the ball unnecessarily to the opponents.

The half-hour mark played, and it was still goalless between the two teams. For the next five minutes, Bullets pressed from all angles in a desperate bid for a goal, but Kaira was in control of his penalty box, and with the experience of Ntopijo Njewa, formerly of Moyale Barracks, Bullets posed no threat in the final third as everything was under control.

The hosts failed to capitalise on a freekick they won closer to Bullets’s penalty box from which Njewa hit the four-man wall organised by Gomezgani Chirwa.

Long at last, Bullets broke the deadlock in the second minute of the additional minutes. The move was started by Stanley Billiat, who exchanged passes with Petro before laying the ball to Wongani Lungu. The midfielder set up Kondowe, who beat the offside trap to put the ball into the net, 0-1.

This was a relief to Bullets who were avoiding going into the final half with the scoreline at 0-0.

After the recess, Kondowe and Alick Lungu were replaced by Lameck Gamphani and Kenneth Pasuwa.

The half started the way it ended with a few chances, and for Bullets, it was just a matter of managing their lead, knowing that adding a second was almost a difficult task as the team couldn’t penetrate the offensive zone.

With 51 minutes played, Babatunde was at the right time, but he failed to tap in from Billiat’s excellent delivery into the box.

The hosts brought in Ephraim Chinula and Dan Sibale for Moffat Kapira and Lulutirani Munthali to try to improve their striking force, which wasn’t making any positive strides against a defensive wall of Chirwa and, Nickson Nyasulu.

Pasuwa, in the 62nd minute, brought in Lloyd Aaron for Billiat.

Lungu failed to score in the 77th minute when he found himself on the receiving end of Pasuwa’s corner kick. The midfielder headed wide from close range.

Pasuwa brought in Chawanangwa Gumbo for Gamphani in the 79th minute. There were two chances for Bullets in the 81st minute and 87th minute of the match.

Pasuwa delivered a good ball from a setpiece to Babatunde, who saw his goal-bound header blocked by Tulupi Nthungwa, and from the rebound, Lungu blasted his effort over the crossbar when he only needed a simple touch to put the ball into the net.

In the additional minutes, Lungu missed again. He was spotted by Aaron, but he couldn’t lower his effort as he, for the second time within the shortest period, fired over the crossbar for a goal kick to the hosts and in the end, Bullets progressed to the last eight with a hard-fought victory over the Northern Region-based side.

This win means Bullets will have a stop at Dedza Stadium on Saturday for a quarterfinal match against MMF Marine for a place in the semis.

At Kamuzu Stadium, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers registered a statement win after they hammered Bangwe All Stars to book a place in the semis of the competition.

Clement Nyondo scored a hat-trick, with the other two strikes coming from Misheck Botoman and Thierry Tajong Samar to set up a semifinal showdown against giant killers, Panthers FC who eliminated Civil Service United on penalties.

The regulation time ended goalless, but Panthers, who had already eliminated Mafco FC, Silver Strikers, and Chitipa United, needed another shootout victory to beat the Servants 4-2.

At Karonga Stadium, Mzuzu City Hammers progressed to the semis with a 3-1 shootout win over Karonga United. The regulation time ended 0-0.

Hammers will face the winner between MMF Marine and Bullets in the semis next week.