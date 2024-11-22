People who are enjoying genuine relationships without regrets will want to hear Tuno’s latest track, which shines a light on the importance of healthy love.

The Afro-Piano song, produced by the gifted hands of Malawian-South African-based DJ Megi, is like a breath of fresh air, while the music video, skillfully filmed and directed by Keong Kadango, captures the essence of romance beautifully.

“My new song is about love and someone who has found genuine love and doesn’t regret giving it another chance,” says Tuno, born Tunosiwe Mwakalinga. She describes this journey as finding a diamond in the rough.

Tuno, recognized as a defiant female artist in the music landscape, added that the track is featured on her newly launched 5-track EP called “The Breeze,” a title that suggests a refreshing change in the air.

Based in Blantyre, Tuno made her mark in the music scene in 2018 when her hit song ‘No One,’ featuring Sonyezo, took the country by storm, like a firework lighting up the night sky.