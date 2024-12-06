Residents of Mzimba South are calling for urgent action against alleged corruption at the National Registration Bureau (NRB) office. They accuse officials of demanding bribes for services that are supposed to be free.

Frustrated by delays and unfair treatment, the community has threatened to close the office if the problem is not addressed.

The allegations focus on officials prioritizing those who pay bribes, leaving others to face long delays. One resident expressed their frustration:

“I’ve been coming here for weeks to get my ID, but unless I pay, nothing happens. Those who pay are served immediately, while the rest of us wait in vain,” the resident said.

These complaints have sparked widespread public anger, prompting civil society groups to demand accountability. A local activist criticized the alleged misconduct:

“This corruption undermines public trust in government services. Immediate investigations are necessary to ensure justice is served.”

Even law enforcement officers from the Mzimba Police Station have raised concerns about the reports, adding credibility to the accusations.

The situation has resulted in overcrowded queues at the NRB office, with many people waiting for days without being served.

An NRB official denied the allegations but promised to conduct an internal investigation to address the concerns.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has been urged to step in and carry out an independent investigation.

As tensions rise, the community remains firm in its demands, warning that they will take action if no steps are taken. For the residents of Mzimba South, this is not just about obtaining national IDs—it is a fight for fairness and accountability in public service delivery.