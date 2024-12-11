In Nkhata Bay, under Traditional Authority Timbiri, the people of Kamphalu are facing a severe water crisis. Over 3,000 villagers lack access to clean drinking water and are forced to rely on a contaminated waterhole shared with animals. This situation puts their health at risk every day.

“Our water is dirty, but we have no other option,” says Enala Kondowe, a villager who frequently falls ill from waterborne diseases. “We don’t have taps, wells, or anything. Life here is very hard.”

Group Village Headman Kamphalu echoes her frustration. “We share water with pigs, cows, and dogs. It is very humiliating,” he said. Despite repeatedly appealing to the authorities for help, no meaningful action has been taken.

The Member of Parliament for Nkhata Bay North West Constituency, Julius Chione Mwase, recently acknowledged the seriousness of the crisis and promised to assist the people.

However, the Community say they are sceptical of their Member of Parliament’s promises, noting that they have heard many such assurances before but have seen no tangible results.

The rainy season provides temporary relief, but the future remains uncertain. For now, the people of Kamphalu continue to hope for change while grappling with daily challenges that threaten their health and dignity.