FCB Nyasa Big Bullets says the “Win a Scooter” promotion, which was launched by the club as one way of reaching out to their loyal fans who have always been very supportive, has made the competition open to the public, saying every Malawian is eligible to participate.

This was revealed during the second draw that was held on Wednesday morning at Nyasa Manufacturing Company offices in Mzuzu where ten people walked away with replicas jerseys.

“We are pleased to see an increase in participation in this competition. Ten participants have won Bullets replica jerseys worth K50,000 each in the consolation category. With the official inclusion of the general public, we believe participation will continue to grow as the promotion progresses,” Moyo said.

The promotion, which runs until February 2025, will conclude with a grand prize draw where the ultimate winner will walk away with a scooter motorbike valued at K6 million. Tickets are on sale for K1,000 each.

Bullets Supporters Committee General Secretary Archibald Kasakura urged fans and the public to buy more raffle tickets to increase their chances of winning.

One of the consolation prize winners announced today, Stanley Mgala from Mzuzu, expressed his determination to keep purchasing tickets, hoping to claim the grand prize.