Malawi Government says 70 out of 900 planned health posts have been constructed in Malawi with assistance from development partners.

Speaking during the opening of Nguluwe Health Post at T/A Malili in Lilongwe today, Minister of Health, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, said government is committed to completing the rest of the health posts in order to alleviate the pressure in district hospitals and ensure easy access to quality healthcare.

She appealed to health workers to ensure all resources are used efficiently for the benefit of the community and not misappropriated for personal gain.

First Lady Madame Monica Chakwera, who officially opened the facility, said the health post is a step towards universal health coverage and commended the community for taking initiative to ensure the facility is functional.

In her statement, Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare Jean Sendeza, highlighted that the health post would significantly reduce the travel distance for people from the area, who previously had to walk about 21 kilometers to Bwaila for healthcare.

She also mentioned that equipment for the health facility was procured using the Community Development Fund and urged the community to take responsibility for safeguarding and maintaining the facility.

Sendeza further underscored the importance of establishing a standalone maternity wing, providing women with access to comprehensive maternal care.

On his part, Senior Chief Malili expressed his gratitude on behalf of the community, saying the health facility is a dream come true. He further appealed for the area to be connected to the electricity grid.