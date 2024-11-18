Pemphero Mphande claims he has only slept with women over the age of 18, whether knowingly or unknowingly, following accusations from a young woman who labelled him a “predator” and alleged that the social media influencer took advantage of her young age in 2021.

The young woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, accused Mr Mphande of manipulating her into a sexual encounter. The social media influencer, who some refer to as the “Andrew Tate of Malawi,” denied any wrongdoing but admitted he could not remember the woman, citing the alleged encounter as having occurred in 2021.

“Unfortunately, I don’t remember you,” he said in response to her tweet. When the young woman suggested he might not recall her because he met many women during that time, he replied that he was not denying her claims but could not remember if they had a sexual encounter.

“Koditu sindikukana. Ndikuti ndaiwala. Nkutheka zinachitikadi zochimwazo!” (Translation: “I am not denying. I am saying I have forgotten. It’s possible that this actually happened!”), Mr Mphande wrote, adding, “It’s okay to forget something (that may have) happened in 2021!”

The woman also alleged that another victim was 17 at the time. Speaking on a live space on X (formerly Twitter), she revealed that she was pressured into deleting screenshots she had shared as evidence. However, her accusations against Mr Mphande remain online.

The woman was subjected to cyberbullying and victim-shaming but remained resolute, insisting that she had been manipulated.

“I was 18, and him being narcissistic, he manipulated me,” she claimed.

Following the publication of the story, the 32-year-old Mphande called Malawi24 and its owner “haters” of the social media influencer. He maintained that he had never, whether knowingly or unknowingly, slept with anyone under the age of 18.

“The owner of this site is a Pemphero hater and not a real journalist. I have NEVER, knowingly or unknowingly, slept with a person below the age of 18 because I actually know the ages of everyone I have been intimate with. This is a gossip house and not a media house!”

In 2021, Mr Mphande was 29, while the young woman was 18. Although the legal age of consent in Malawi is 18, the woman insisted that she was manipulated by Mphande, whom she referred to as a “sex predator,” while facing cyberbullying and victim-shaming.

“Yes, I should be ashamed because an older social media influencer took advantage of me and several other women! But the predator should be comfortable,” she wrote.

This article is based on allegations made by the involved parties. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.