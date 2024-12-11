A K170 million investment in the construction of four modern Community-Based Childcare Centres (CBCC) in Mangochi, Lilongwe, and Mzimba is set to give a significant boost to Early Child Development (ECD) in Malawi.

The newly constructed Childcare Centres in Mangochi, Lilongwe, and Mzimba are a testament to the successful partnership between the National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc and Yamba Malawi.

According to Akossa Hiwa, Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager for NBM plc, the investment is crucial for the development of Malawi’s children. “Investing in ECD is crucial for the development of our children and, ultimately, the development of our nation,” Hiwa said.

The new CBCCs will provide a safe, nurturing environment for children aged 0-5 years, equipping them with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive. This investment is expected to have a lasting impact on the lives of Malawi’s youngest citizens.

Yamba Malawi Executive Director Gertrude Kabwazi highlighted the significance of ECD, stating that children who receive quality childcare services are more likely to succeed in school and beyond.

Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Gender, Nertha Semphere Mgala, praised NBM plc and Yamba Malawi for their collaborative efforts with the government to advance education in Malawi.

“The government cannot reach all Community-Based Childcare Centres and their caregivers on its own, so we appreciate the support from Yamba Malawi and National Bank plc,” she emphasized. “By working together, we can empower these children to reach their full potential.”

This initiative demonstrates the commitment of NBM plc and its partners to supporting the development of Malawi’s children and contributing to the country’s long-term growth and prosperity.